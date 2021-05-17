IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

