IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,724,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $288.50 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

