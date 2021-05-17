IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

