IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.07 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

