IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

The Allstate stock opened at $139.26 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

