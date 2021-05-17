IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,031 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $179.10 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

