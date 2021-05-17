Ieq Capital LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Plains GP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

