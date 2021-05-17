Ieq Capital LLC Invests $44,000 in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.