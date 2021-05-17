Ieq Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

