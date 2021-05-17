Ieq Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $197.96 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

