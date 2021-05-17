IDE Group (LON:IDE) PT Raised to GBX 325

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of IDE stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. IDE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
IDE Group Company Profile
