ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $306.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock worth $14,325,829. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,295. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.03. ICU Medical has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $227.07.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

