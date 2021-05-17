Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.70. 4,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.26. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

