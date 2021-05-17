Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,369,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4,017.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 143,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.