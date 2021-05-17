Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,326. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

