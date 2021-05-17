Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 24,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

