Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,663. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.