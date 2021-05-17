ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.