IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Pi Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

TSE IBG traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$332.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.61.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

