Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $307,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

