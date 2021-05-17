HyperQuant Price Down 64% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $36,739.75 and approximately $7,791.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 64% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

