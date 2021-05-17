HyperCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.93 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and $25.93 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,690.02 or 1.00896895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.99 or 0.01453504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00700670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00390898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00205482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005483 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

