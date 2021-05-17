Hxro Market Capitalization Achieves $135.23 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and $588,631.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01138470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00115362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

