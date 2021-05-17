HWG Holdings LP Sells 6,598 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

