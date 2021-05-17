HWG Holdings LP Acquires 53,894 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2,897.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

