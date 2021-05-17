Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.