Human Investing LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $118.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

