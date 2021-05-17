Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Human Investing LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

