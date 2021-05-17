Human Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,353 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after acquiring an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,239,000.

BHP opened at $77.47 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

