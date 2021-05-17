Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $503,685.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $503,685.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.84 or 0.01240447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00115047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00061626 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,554,033 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

