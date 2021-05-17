Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,919 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,919 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SWIR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

