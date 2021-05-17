Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXS opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

