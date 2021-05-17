Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of ADTRAN worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

ADTRAN stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

