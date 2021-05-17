Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $323.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

