Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 599,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

