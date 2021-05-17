Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s 9th Largest Position

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,445 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $161,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

