Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.44 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $17.56 million and $111,772.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00459766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00225287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005046 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.25 or 0.01300841 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

