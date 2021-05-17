Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $84,968.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

