Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

