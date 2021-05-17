Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 55% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $536,314.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.