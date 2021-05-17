Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.542-0.602 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.35 million-$370.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.70 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HIMX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,572. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

