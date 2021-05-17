Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,710. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

