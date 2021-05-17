HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.