HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

