HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

