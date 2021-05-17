HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $821.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $634.02 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

