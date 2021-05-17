HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

