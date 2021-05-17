Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.27 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 14,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,460. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,762 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

