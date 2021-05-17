Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,460. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,526 shares of company stock worth $2,288,762 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

