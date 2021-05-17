Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Northcoast Research raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $57.00. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 39861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

